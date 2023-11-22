Corporate Deal

Investment Firm New Mountain Capital announced that it will lead a shareholder group in connection with the acquisition of music publishing company Broadcast Music Inc. The transaction, announced Nov. 21, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based New Mountain was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including New York-based partners Elizabeth Cooper, Gregory Grogan, Lori Lesser, Johanna Mayer and Andrew Purcell. Broadcast Music, which is also based in New York, was represented by a Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson team led by firm chairman David J. Greenwald.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 22, 2023, 11:02 AM

