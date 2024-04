Corporate Deal

Zevra Therapeutics, a rare disease therapeutics company, was advised by Latham & Watkins in a debt offering valued at $100 million. The Latham & Watkins team was led by finance partners Haim Zaltzman and Jennifer Kent. Underwriters for the issuance, including HealthCare Royalty and Perceptive Advisors LLC, were advised by Moore & Van Allen.

April 12, 2024, 9:34 AM

