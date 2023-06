Corporate Deal

Apixio, an artificial intelligence company that supports health plans and provider groups in their delivery of value-based care, has merged with ClaimLogiq. Financial terms were not disclosed. The merger is being supported by New Mountain Capital, which was advised by Ropes & Gray. Counsel information was not available for San Mateo, California-based Apixio or for Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina-based ClaimLogiq.

Investment Firms

June 15, 2023, 12:24 PM

