Nomad Fintech Inc., a Sao Paulo-based fintech company, has secured $61 million in a Series B funding round led by Tiger Global Management, with participation from Abstract Ventures, Propel Venture Partners, Spark Capital and other investors. Nomad Fintech was advised by a Foley & Lardner team led by partner Andre Thiollier.

August 29, 2023, 8:19 AM

