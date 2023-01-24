Corporate Deal

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Matador Resources has agreed to acquire Advance Energy Partners Holdings from EnCap Investments L.P. for $1.6 billion, plus an additional cash consideration of $7.5 million for each month during 2023 in which the average oil price as defined in the securities purchase agreement exceeds $85 per barrel. Dallas-based Matador Resources was advised by Baker Botts. Advance Energy was represented by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partner Bryan Loocke.

Energy

January 24, 2023, 4:23 PM