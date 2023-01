Corporate Deal

Hengeler Mueller is counseling Deutsche ReGas GmbH & Co. KGaA in connection with putting the LNG regasification terminal, 'Deutsche Ostsee' into operation at the Lubmin port. The project includes a floating storage and regasification unit and other related infrastructure. The Hengeler Mueller team is led by partners Jan Bonhage and Nicolas Bohm.

Business Services

January 18, 2023, 8:26 AM