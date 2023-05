Corporate Deal

Daikin Applied has acquired HVAC company Carroll Air Systems in a deal guided by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Financial terms were not disclosed. Minneapolis-based Daikin was advised by a Gibson Dunn team that included partners Michael Cannon, Krista Hanvey and Stephen Olson. Counsel information for Tampa, Florida-based Carroll Air was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 03, 2023

