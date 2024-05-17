Corporate Deal

Crescent Energy has agreed to acquire SilverBow Resources for $2.1 billion. Houston-based Crescent Energy was advised by Vinson & Elkins. SilverBow Resources, which is based in Houston, was represented by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Richards, Layton & Finger advised the special committee of independent directors of Crescent Energy. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson represented the financial advisers to SilverBow Resources, which were BofA Securities and Evercore. Baker Botts has advised Intrepid Partners, which acted as financial advisor to the special committee.

Energy

May 17, 2024, 6:11 PM

