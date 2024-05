Corporate Deal

United Bankshares Inc. has agreed to acquire Piedmont Bancorp Inc. in a deal guided by Bowles Rice and Alston & Bird. Financial terms were not disclosed. Charleston, West Virginia-based United Bankshares was advised by Bowles Rice and Sullivan & Cromwell. Piedmont Bancorp, which is based in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, was represented by Alston & Bird.

Banking & Financial Services

May 16, 2024, 11:39 AM

nature of claim: /