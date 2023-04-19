Corporate Deal

Atlas Holdings, together with Olympus Partners have agreed to acquire a majority stake in International Wire Group Holdings Inc., a copper and copper-alloy wire products manufacturer. The transaction, announced April 14, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Greenwich, Connecticut-based Atlas Holdings was represented by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Steven Seidman, Mark Cognetti and Laura Acker. Counsel information for International Wire, which is based in Camden, New York, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 19, 2023, 9:36 AM

