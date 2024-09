Corporate Deal

Funds advised by investment firm Aurea Group have acquired ethical beauty brand the Body Shop. Financial terms were not disclosed. Paris-based Aurea Group was advised by a Memery Crystal team led by corporate partners Nick Alfille, Jeff Roberts and Chris Allen. Counsel information for the Body Shop, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 12, 2024, 12:53 PM