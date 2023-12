Corporate Deal

AlpInvest Partners, a subsidiary of investment firm Carlyle, announced the closing of its lead investment in a $2.2 billion continuation fund sponsored by Leonard Green & Partners. AlpInvest was advised by Ropes & Gray. Leonard Green was represented by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team that included partners Shukie Grossman, Jennifer Bellah Maguire, Candice Choh, Andrew Friedman and Kira Idoko.

December 26, 2023, 2:48 PM

