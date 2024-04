Corporate Deal

Funds managed by KKR & Co. have agreed to acquire a portfolio of 19 student housing properties from Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust for approximately $1.64 billion. The transaction, announced April 25, is expected to close by the third quarter of 2024. New York-based KKR was advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. BREIT was represented by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Krista Miniutti and Samuel Rudik.

April 26, 2024

