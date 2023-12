Corporate Deal

Proterial Ltd. has agreed to sell Waupaca Foundry Inc. to Monomoy Capital Partners LP. Financial terms were not disclosed. Waupaca Foundry was represented by Ropes & Gray. Greenwich, Connecticut-based Monomoy Capital was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. Counsel information for Proterial Ltd. was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 28, 2023, 3:20 PM

