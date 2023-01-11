Corporate Deal

Teneo has agreed to acquire financial communications and corporate advisory firm Tulchan Communications in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. The transaction, announced Jan. 10, is expected to close later this month. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Teneo is advised by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partner Raaj Narayan. Tulchan, which is based in London, is represented by Macfarlanes LLP.

Business Services

January 11, 2023, 9:17 AM