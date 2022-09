Corporate Deal

Systems Planning & Analysis Inc., an Arlington Capital portfolio company, announced that it has acquired the operations research & cyber analysis division of software company Metron. Financial terms were not disclosed. Alexandria, Virginia-based Systems Planning is advised by Sheppard Mullin and Morrison & Foerster. Metron, which is based in Reston, Virginia, is represented by Venable.

Aerospace & Defense

September 07, 2022, 10:31 AM