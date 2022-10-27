Corporate Deal

A consortium comprised of GIC Private Ltd. and other investment management companies have agreed to acquire pharmacetical product manufacturer and distributor Unither Pharmaceuticals SAS from Ardian. Financial terms were not disclosed. Singapore-based GIC is advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Henry Birch, Mark Gardner, Louis Gosset, David Higgins, Carla Hine and Laurent Victor-Michel. Counsel information for Unither Pharmaceuticals, which is based in Amiens, France, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

October 27, 2022, 8:45 AM