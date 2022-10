Corporate Deal

Norton Rose Fulbright counseled funds managed by Los Angeles-based Ares Management Corp. in connection with a 178 million pound ($200 million) debt financing to alternative network broadband provider, Brsk. The Norton Rose team was led by partner Tomas Gardfors. Brsk, which is based in London, was advised by Sullivan & Cromwell.

Investment Firms

