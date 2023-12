Corporate Deal

Bright Uro, a medical device company, has secured $23 million in a Series A funding round led by Laborie Medical Technologies Inc. Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based Laborie Medical was advised by Cooley and a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Michael Holick and Sophie Staples. Counsel information for Bright Uro, which is based in Irvine, California, was not immediately available.

Health Care

December 01, 2023, 10:39 AM

