Corporate Deal

Hogan Lovells counseled Northeast UAS Airspace Integration Research Alliance Inc. (NUAIR) in connection with securing civil authority from the Federal Aviation Administration to advance the research, development and commercialization of drone operations at its New York UAS test site. The Hogan Lovells team included partners Lisa Ellman, Arjun Garg and Emily Kimball.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

April 11, 2023, 8:39 AM

nature of claim: /