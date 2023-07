Corporate Deal

GAST Clearwater, a US-based water treatment company, has secured funding in a pre-Series A financing round with participation from Draper Associates. Financial terms were not disclosed. Austin, Texas-based GAST was advised by a Womble Bond Dickinson team led by partner Damian C. Georgino. Counsel information for Draper Associates, which is based in San Mateo, California, was not immediately available.

July 31, 2023, 7:36 AM

