Corporate Deal

White Bidco, an entity indirectly owned by Francisco Partners, has made an offer to takeover Blancco Technology Group for 175 million sterling pounds ($222 million). Norton Rose Fulbright represented Canaccord Genuity Limited, which acted as financial adviser to Francisco Partners. The Norton Rose team was led by partners and Kit McCarthy and Paul Whitelock. Counsel information for White Bidco and London-based Blancco Technology was not immediately available.

Technology

August 03, 2023, 10:26 AM

