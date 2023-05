Corporate Deal

Weyerhaeuser was counseled by Cravath, Swaine & Moore and Covington & Burling in a debt offering valued at $750 million. Davis Polk & Wardwell counseled the underwriters, Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., Morgan Stanley and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. The Davis Polk team included partners Alan Denenberg and Mario Verdolini. The notes come due 2026.

Real Estate

May 19, 2023, 10:00 AM

nature of claim: /