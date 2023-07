Corporate Deal

An affiliate of J.F. Lehman & Company has agreed to acquire Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc. for $1.2 billion. New York-based J.F. Lehman was advised by Jones Day and Shearman & Sterling. Heritage-Crystal, which is based in Elgin, Illinois, was represented by McDermott Will & Emery.

Business Services

July 20, 2023, 5:56 PM

