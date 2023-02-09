Corporate Deal

Lovell Minnick Partners has agreed to acquire a majority stake in retirement services consulting firm Definiti LLC in a deal guided by Goodwin Procter and Nutter McClennen & Fish. The transaction, announced Feb. 2, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Radnor, Pennsylvania-based Lovell Minnick is advised by Goodwin Procter. Definiti, which is based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is represented by a Nutter McClennen & Fish team.

Banking & Financial Services

February 09, 2023, 8:34 AM