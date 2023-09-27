Corporate Deal

Enovix has acquired battery manufacturer Routejade Inc. for a total consideration of approximately 6.2 million shares of Enovix common stock and $16.5 million in cash. The transaction, announced Sept. 20, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Fremont, California-based Enovix was advised by Baker McKenzie and KL Partners. The Baker McKenzie team was led by partners Aarthi Belani, Jae-Hyon Ahn and Lawrence Lee. Counsel information for Routejade, which is based in South Korea, was not immediately available.

Technology

September 27, 2023, 9:22 AM

