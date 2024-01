Corporate Deal

Hovde Group announced that it has sold Power Funding Ltd., a factoring company focused on the oil & gas and transportation industries, to Fourshore Partners in a deal guided by Meadows, Collier, Reed, Cousins, Crouch & Ungerman and Akerman. Financial terms were not disclosed. Hovde Group was represented by a Meadows Collier team. Coral Gables, Florida-based Fourshore was advised by Akerman.

Transportation & Logistics

January 02, 2024, 10:34 AM

