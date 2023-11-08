Corporate Deal

BlackRock, on behalf of clients, has agreed to place a $550 million investment in the development of STRATOS, a Direct Air Capture facility, based in Ector County, Texas and has agreed to form a joint venture with Occidental Petroleum through its subsidiary, 1PointFive. New York-based BlackRock was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Brittany Sakowitz, Allan Kirk and Patrick Moneypenny. Counsel information for Occidental, which is based in Houston, was not immediately available.

Energy

November 08, 2023, 10:21 AM

