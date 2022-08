Corporate Deal

The Infrastructure Opportunities strategy of Ares Management announced that it has acquired a controlling interest in crane rental company Atlas Crane Service. Financial terms were not disclosed. Los Angeles-based Ares was advised by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partners Dan Komarek and Danielle Mangrum Patterson. Counsel information for Atlas Crane, which is based in Aurora, Illinois, was not immediately available.

Business Services

August 24, 2022, 10:22 AM