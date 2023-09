Corporate Deal

B.T. Batsford Ltd. announced that it has acquired London-based book publisher Scala Arts & Heritage Publishers Ltd. in a deal guided by RWK Goodman LLP. Financial terms were not disclosed. B.T. Batsford was advised by an RWK team led by partner Edward Hoare. Counsel information for Scala Arts was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 26, 2023, 9:58 AM

