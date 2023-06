Corporate Deal

Alternative investment firm H.I.G. Capital announced that one of its affiliates has completed a significant investment in dental partnership organization Advanced Dental Brands LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based H.I.G. was advised by Akerman. Advanced Dental, which is based in Canton, California, was represented by an Eskow Law Group team.

Health Care

June 27, 2023, 9:50 AM

nature of claim: /