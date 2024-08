Corporate Deal

Hengeler Mueller has advised Berliner Sparkasse in connection with its agreement to sell S-Kreditpartner GmbH, a consumer loans provider for automobiles, to Deutsche Leasing AG. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Hengeler Mueller team includes partners Dirk Bliesener and Kai-Steffen Scholz. Deutsche Leasing, which is based in Bad Homburg, Germany, was advised by CMS. The team includes partners Bjoern Gaul and Dirk Jannott.

Banking & Financial Services

August 29, 2024, 10:58 AM