Corporate Deal

Food services, facilities management and employee benefits company Sodexo has agreed to sell its worldwide home care division, including its home care subsidiaries in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, France, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Brazil, to private equity firm the Halifax Group. The transaction, announced Sept. 29, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Washington-based Halifax Group was advised by a Mayer Brown team led by partners James West and Perry Yam. Counsel information for Sodexo, which is based in France, was not immediately available.

Business Services

October 06, 2023, 10:49 AM

