Corporate Deal

TA Associates has agreed to place a strategic investment in wildfire protection planning company Technosylva Inc. in a deal guided by Goodwin Procter and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. The transaction, announced Aug. 15, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based TA Associates is advised by Goodwin Procter. Technosylva, which is based in La Jolla, California, is represented by a Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati team.

Technology

August 16, 2022, 9:43 AM