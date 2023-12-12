Corporate Deal

Permira Advisers has agreed to acquire investment brokerage platform GGW Group GmbH. The transaction, announced Dec. 8, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Permira was advised by a Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer team including partners Alexander Mitchell and Markus Paul. Hg, which is also based in London, was represented by Latham & Watkins. The Latham & Watkins team was led by Frankfurt-based corporate partners Oliver Felsenstein and Maximilian Platzer. Counsel information for GGW Group, based in Hamburg, Germany, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

December 12, 2023, 9:18 AM

nature of claim: /