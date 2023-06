Corporate Deal

Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope Inc. has completed its acquisition of architectural glass and aluminum products manufacturer Syracuse Glass Co. in a deal guided by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. Financial terms were not disclosed. Hauppauge, New York-based Oldcastle was advised by a Paul Weiss team including partner Cullen L. Sinclair. Counsel information for New York-based Syracuse Glass was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 22, 2023, 9:35 AM

