Corporate Deal

Envoy Medical Corp., a hearing implant designer and developer, is going public through a SPAC merger with Anzu Special Acquisition Corp. I. As a result of the merger, Envoy Medical will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $150 million. Tampa, Florida-based Anzu Special was advised by a Morrison & Foerster team led by partners David Slotkin, Mitchell Presser and Aly El Hamamsy. Counsel information for Envoy Medical, which is based in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 21, 2023, 9:59 AM

nature of claim: /