Corporate Deal

Mars Inc. has agreed to acquire whole-fruit snacking brand Tru Fru LLC in a deal guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Parr Brown Gee & Loveless. The transaction, announced Dec. 19, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. McLean, Virginia-based Mars is advised by a Simpson Thacher team including partners Michael Chao and Eric Swedenburg. Tru Fru, which is based in Salt Lake City, is represented by Parr Brown.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 20, 2022, 8:02 AM