Civitas Resources has agreed to acquire oil producing assets in the Midland Basin from Vencer Energy, a Vitol investment, for a total consideration of approximately $2.1 billion. The transaction, announced Oct. 4, is expected to close in Jan. 2024. Civitas was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Lindsey Jaquillard and Thomas Laughlin. Vencer, which is based in Houston, was represented by Latham & Watkins.

October 05, 2023, 11:17 AM

