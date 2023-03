Corporate Deal

VillageMD announced that it has acquired primary care and multi-specialty group Starling Physicians in a deal guided by McDermott Will & Emery and DLA Piper. The transaction closed on March 1, 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based VillageMD was advised by McDermott Will. Starling Physicians, which is based in Rocky Hill, Connecticut, was represented by a DLA Piper team.

Health Care

March 06, 2023, 8:54 AM