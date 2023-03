Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett advised London-based Melrose Industries on its proposed de-merger of the GKN Automotive, GKN Powder Metallurgy and GKN Hydrogen businesses into a new independent holding company, Dowlais Group plc. The Simpson Thacher team was led by partner Ben Spiers.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 09, 2023, 12:24 PM