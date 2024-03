Corporate Deal

Endava plc has agreed to acquire technology services and consulting firm GalaxE Group in a deal guided by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and White & Case. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Endava was advised by Akin Gump. GalaxE, which is based in Somerset, New Jersey, was represented by a White & Case team.

Technology

March 04, 2024, 10:19 AM

