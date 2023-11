Corporate Deal

Pictet Alternative Advisors, the alternative investment business of the Pictet Group, has agreed to place an investment in Pareto Facilities Management Ltd. Financial terms were not disclosed. Geneva-based Pictet was advised by a Sidley Austin team led by partner James MacArthur. Counsel information for Pareto Facilities, which is based in Waterloo, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Business Services

November 28, 2023, 12:05 PM

