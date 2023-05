Corporate Deal

Imperial Dade Intermediate Holdings LLC, a distributor of food service packaging supplies and janitorial supplies, has purchased Green Streets USA Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. Jersey City, New Jersey-based Imperial Dade was advised by a Holland & Knight team led by partner Morley Fortier. Counsel information for Hudson, New Hampshire-based Green Streets was not immediately available.

May 08, 2023, 10:20 AM

