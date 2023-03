Corporate Deal

Swiss Re has agreed to sell Movingdots GmbH, a provider of insurance telematics and sustainable mobility solutions, to Powerfleet Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. Hackensack, New Jersey-based Powerfleet was advised by a Mayer Brown team that included partners Volker Junge and Marco Wilhelm. Counsel information for Swiss Re and Bremen, Germany-based Movingdots was not immediately available.

Insurance

March 16, 2023, 5:18 PM

