Corporate Deal

Zenas BioPharma, a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company, filed a registration statement with the SEC on Aug. 22 to list its shares on the Nasdaq. The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company is advised by Ropes & Gray partners Thomas Danielski and Paul Kinsella. The underwriters, led by Jefferies Financial Group and Morgan Stanley, are represented by Cooley partners Div Gupta, Richard Segal and Denny Won.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 23, 2024, 10:41 AM