Corporate Deal

Apollo Intelligence, a provider of real-time data and insights to the healthcare and life science industries, has acquired GlocalMind, a healthcare market research services and panel company. Apollo Intelligence, which is based in Stamford, Connecticut, was advised by Goodwin Procter. Counsel for Plano, Texas-based GlocalMind was not immediately available.

Technology

February 21, 2024, 5:26 PM

nature of claim: /