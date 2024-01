Corporate Deal

A consortium of buyers including Stirling Square Capital Partners have agreed to acquire software company Byggfakta Group Nordic HoldCo AB for 10.1 billion Swedish krona ($986 million). London-based Stirling Square was advised by a Goodwin Procter team led by partner Carl Bradshaw. Counsel information for Byggfakta Group, which is based in Ljusda, Sweden, was not immediately available.

Technology

January 08, 2024, 11:58 AM

