Corporate Deal

Repay Holdings announced that it has divested its energy management software business, Blue Cow Software LLC, to PDI Technologies Inc. in a deal guided by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders and Willkie Farr & Gallagher. Financial terms were not disclosed. Atlanta-based Repay was represented by a Troutman Pepper team. PDI Technologies, which is based in Alpharetta, Georgia, was advised by Willkie Farr.

Fintech

February 16, 2023, 7:36 AM