Investment banks Cenkos Securities and finnCap Group have agreed to a 21 million pound ($26 million) merger in a deal guided by Travers Smith. The transaction, announced March 23, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. London-based finnCap Group was represented by a Travers Smith team led by corporate partner Adrian West. Counsel information for Cenkos Securities, which is also based in London, was not immediately available.

March 24, 2023, 11:11 AM

